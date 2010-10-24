Welcome to Ko Tarutao

Most of Ko Tarutao’s whopping 152 sq km is covered in jungle, rising sharply to the park’s 713m peak, making this one of Thailand’s wildest islands. Mangrove swamps and limestone cliffs circle much of it, while steep trails and rough roads lead through the interior, making this a great place for fit hikers and mountain bikers. Tarutao's beaches are less inviting, thanks to tidal garbage and cloudy water. If you're after idyllic strips of sand and snorkelling, head to Ko Adang or Ko Rawi instead.

Read More