Just north of Ko Lanta, Ko Jum and its low-lying neighbour Ko Si Boya are surprisingly undeveloped; what’s there is tucked away in the trees. There's little more to do than wander the long beaches on Ko Jum (Ko Si Boya's beach is less impressive) and soak up the rustic beauty.

Ko Jum was once the exclusive domain of Lanta’s chow lair (sea gypsies, also spelt chao leh), but ethnic Chinese began arriving after communist takeover of China in 1949. At the time there were no Thai people living here at all, but eventually the three cultures merged into one, a mix best sampled early in the morning amid the ramshackle poetry of Ban Ko Jum, the fishing village on the southeast side of the island.

Although technically one island, local people consider only the flatter southern part of Ko Jum to be Ko Jum. The northern hilly bit is Ko Pu.

