Welcome to Ao Bang Thao

Stunning Hat Bang Thao (หาดบางเทา), 8km of white-sand beach, is the glue that binds this area's disparate elements together. The southern half of the region is dotted with three- and four-star resorts, and a swanky beach club. Further inland you’ll find an old fishing village laced with canals, a number of upstart villa subdivisions, stellar restaurants and signs of more development. More than anywhere else on Phuket, Ao Bang Thao is still being remodelled.

