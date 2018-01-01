Welcome to Ao Bang Thao
Stunning Hat Bang Thao (หาดบางเทา), 8km of white-sand beach, is the glue that binds this area's disparate elements together. The southern half of the region is dotted with three- and four-star resorts, and a swanky beach club. Further inland you’ll find an old fishing village laced with canals, a number of upstart villa subdivisions, stellar restaurants and signs of more development. More than anywhere else on Phuket, Ao Bang Thao is still being remodelled.
Smack in the centre of it all is the somewhat bizarre Laguna Phuket complex, a network of four- and five-star resorts tied together by an artificial lake (patrolled by tourist shuttle boats) and a paved nature trail. At the northern end of the region, mother nature reasserts itself, and a lonely stretch of powder-white sand and tropical blue sea extends past the bustle into the peaceful bliss you originally had in mind.