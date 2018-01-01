5-Day Ngozi Crater Lake guided hiking tour from Dar-Es-Salaam

DAY 1: DAR-ES-SALAAM - MBEYA You shall be picked up at 7:00 am from your hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam and be transferred to the airport to catch your flight to Mbeya. Your driver guide shall pick you up from Songwe airport in Mbeya upon your arrival and transfer you to your lodge located in the outskirts of Mbeya in Mbalizi town near coffee plantations. You shall have your lunch at 1:00 pm and have your day at leisure as you enjoy panoramic views of the coffee plantation area. Your dinner shall be at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Utengule Coffee Lodge in Mbalizi, Mbeya. DAY 2: KIWIRA NATURAL BRIDGE (BRIDGE OF GOD) & KIJUNGU WATERFALLS Your breakfast shall be at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am you shall go explore Kiwira natural bridge, nicknamed "the bridge of God" which is just outside of Tukuyu town, south of Mbeya. This is a natural lava bridge across a river big enough to have six persons standing on it. Then you shall see Kijungu Waterfalls. Kijungu Falls is an attractive natural wonder where the entire river flows into a pot-like hollow before flowing down the rocks and take its natural course. You shall return to the lodge in the evening for dinner which shall be at 7:30 pm then overnight at Utengule Coffee Lodge. DAY 3: NGOZI CRATER LAKE You shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, with packed lunch-box; you shall depart for a full-day hiking tour of Ngozi Crater. This is a site of outstanding natural beauty and a superb hiking location. A green shimmering lake walled by the collapsed caldera of the extinct Ngozi Volcano. You shall have your bush lunch along the scenery adventurous hiking trail. You shall return to the lodge in the evening and have your dinner at 7:30 pm then overnight at Utengule Coffee Lodge. DAY 4: COFFEE TOUR Breakfast shall be at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am; you shall go for a coffee tour and learn how the plant is harvested and all the procedure leading to a finished product ready for consumption. After your lunch at 1:00 pm, you shall have your day at leisure. In the evening, your dinner shall be at 7:30 pm, then overnight. DAY 5: MBEYA - DAR-ES-SALAAM You shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, you shall be transferred to Songwe airport and catch your flight back to Dar-Es-Salaam.