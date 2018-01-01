Welcome to Mikumi Town
Mikumi Town activities
3-Day Safari in Mikumi National Park
Day 1: Arrive in Dar es Salaam. Upon arrival at the Dar ES Salaam International Airport, you will be met by a driver who will transfer you to the Transit Motel for an overnight stay. Day 2: Dar es Salaam to Mikumi National Park. At around 7:30 AM, you will be picked up from your Motel and driven to Mikumi National Park with your packed lunch. Arrive for an afternoon game drive that will last until sunset. Enjoy an evening drive to the Morio Motel in Mikumi town for dinner and an overnight stay. All meals includedDay 3: Return to Dar es Salaam. After an early morning (sunrise game viewing) game drive, return to your accommodation for breakfast and prepare to check out. By noon, you will start driving back to Dar es Salaam and have lunch at Morogoro Town. Your guide will bring you back to the airport in the early evening.
DAY TRIP TO MIKUMI NATIONAL PARK FROM MOROGORO
We will pick you up from the Hotel/House in Morogoro 5:30am be at the gate around 7:30am,its good time to see a lot of animals in this time,normally registration takes 15minutes, Game drive will continue till around 3:00 hours whereby you will start trip back to Morogoro. We can also visit Maasai village same day near by Mikumi town 20km from the park heading to Iringa but this visiting will be by extra cost. Mikumi national park is transected by surfaced road between Dar es salaam and Iringa It is the most accessible park and the fourth largest park in Tanzania more than 400 birds species have been recorded with such colorful common residents as the lilac breasted rolled yellow shrouded long claw hippos are the sit attraction of their pair of pools situated 5k north of the main entrance gate,
Mikumi and Udzungwa Wild Animal and Adventure Guided Tour
Day 1: Transfers and full day game drives in Mikumi National Park- (B, L, D)You will be picked up from your residence in Dar Es Salaam city at 5:30 am and head out for your first day of game drive to Mikumi National Park. This trip takes you via Chalinze whereby you will have stop for breakfast and then continue through Morogoro town. When you arrive at the park you will be checked in and have time to relax at your accommodation within the park. After lunch, you will have an evening/ sunset game drive until the end of the day. In Mikumi National Park you can expect to see animals such as Lions, Buffalos, Giraffe, Wildebeest, Zebras, Impalas, Warthogs, elephants, hippos, more than 300 bird species and various plant species. You will stay overnight in the park at the park cottages. Day 2: Sunrise Game Drives and Transfers to Udzungwa Mountains - (B, L, D)Early in the morning you will leave for a sunrise game drive from 6:30 am to 8:30 am, then have breakfast and continue with game drives around the park. Later on after lunch break within the park or in Mikumi town, you will be transferred to Udzungwa National Park, and stay overnight at Twiga Hotel in Udzungwa.Day 3: Trekking in Udzungwa Mountains and Transfers back to Dar Es Salaam - (B, L)The purpose of this trip is to show you the Natural habitats of Udzungwa National Park. Early morning you will be picked from your hotel in Udzungwa and start climbing the Sanje route to be able to see the 4 stages waterfalls. Udzungwa is one of 34 World Biodiversity hotspots. Expect to see Primates. Udzungwa has 11 primates species; 2 of these being found no where else in the world. You may also have the opportunity to see habituated Sanje Mangabeys, different endemic plant species, birds, reptiles and Amphibians, Butterflies, waterfalls, etc. Aftre climbing, you will start driving back to Dar Esalaam with a stop in Mikumi/Morogoro town for lunch break. When you arrive in Dar Es Salaam you will be taken to your residence. This will conclude your tour, and you will be returned to your departure point.