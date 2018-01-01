Welcome to Mikindani
Mikindani – set on a picturesque bay surrounded by coconut groves – is a quiet, charming Swahili town with a long history. Although easily visited as a day trip from the nearby regional travel hub of Mtwara, many travellers prefer Mikindani to its larger neighbour as a base for exploring the surrounding area.
As well as seeing its various historical buildings, it’s well worth just strolling through town to soak up the atmosphere and look at the numerous carved Zanzibar-style doors. With more time, make your way up Bismarck Hill, rising up behind the Old Boma, for some views.
