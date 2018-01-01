Welcome to Mafia
The green islands of the Mafia archipelago are strewn along the coast southeast of Dar es Salaam, surrounded by turquoise waters and glinting white sandbanks. Historically the archipelago lay at a trade crossroads, with visitors from Kilwa and elsewhere on the mainland, as well as from the Zanzibar Archipelago, Comoros and Madagascar.
This rich melting pot of historical influences, together with the archipelago's strong traditional culture, are among Mafia's highlights. Other draws include the archipelago's natural beauty, its outstanding marine environment, its tranquil pace and its fine collection of upmarket lodges.