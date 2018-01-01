Welcome to Tajik Wakhan Corridor

The Wakhan (Ваханская долина) corridor follows the Pyanj River south from Khorog along a narrow canyon to Ishkashim. Here the corridor rounds the bend and follows the Pyanj River through a wider valley towards Langar. The entire corridor on either side of the river is dotted with picturesque villages, nestled in fertile plots of intensively cultivated land and half-buried under fruit-laden orchards. Beyond these slivers of green, the towering valley walls give way to glimpses of the Hindu Kush ('killer of Hindus'), the mountains that mark the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. Apart from the beauty of the journey and the interest arising from travelling within view of Afghan communities across the river, there are several sites of interest along the way, including castle ruins, ancient shrines decorated with ibex horns and sets of petroglyphs. It's even possible to cross into Afghanistan and visit the Wakhan from the other side.