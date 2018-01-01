Welcome to Murgab

Utterly isolated in the middle of the high Pamir plateau, the desolate town of Murgab (Мургаб, Мурғоб) fascinates as an example of life lived in extremis. The people here are used to a hard life; mostly Tajik and Pamiri, they share with surrounding Kyrgyz communities the knowledge of how to survive with very little means at their disposal. Freezing cold in winter and furnace hot in summer, the town has an air of gritty determination about it, from the siphoning of petrol if the tanker doesn't arrive to the make-do-and-mend attitude of a bazaar inside makeshift containers. On exceptionally clear days, the snowy hulk of Muztagh Ata (7546m) hangs like a cloud upon the eastern horizon, above the dust storms that whirl around the dedicated plain below. It seems to draw visitors deeper into the high Pamirs, and Murgab is historically the base from which to do this.