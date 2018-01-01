Welcome to The Pamirs

Eastern Tajikistan has an almost entirely different character from the rest of the country. Mountainous, remote and difficult to access, the land is incised by deep river canyons along the edges of which cling rural hamlets, decorated by ribbons of cultivation in an otherwise barren landscape. High above these river valleys lie the Pamirs, a series of level pastures where herders lead their yaks, sheep and goats across the wilds in a semi-nomadic life, battling the ravages of winter for eight months of the year and relaxing into the brief respite of spring.

