Welcome to Lukang

Ninety percent of Lukang (鹿港; Lùgǎng) is as nondescript as most small towns in Taiwan…but then there is that other 10%. Comprising some of the most gorgeous temples in the country, and featuring curiously curved streets, heritage buildings and dusty old shops, it is this small part of Lukang – coverable on foot within one long day – that justifiably brings in the crowds.

