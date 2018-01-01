Welcome to Lukang

Ninety percent of Lukang (鹿港; Lùgǎng) is as nondescript as most small towns in Taiwan…but then there is that other 10%. Comprising some of the most gorgeous temples in the country, and featuring curiously curved streets, heritage buildings and dusty old shops, it is this small part of Lukang – coverable on foot within one long day – that justifiably brings in the crowds.

People call Lukang a 'living museum' and this is true as much for the food as it is for the buildings and streets. Traditional dishes are cheap and readily available near all major sights. Look for the enticingly named phoenix-eye cake, dragon whiskers and shrimp monkeys, among many other dishes.

Lukang is just half an hour from Changhua by bus, and is easily reached from anywhere on the west coast.

Central, Southern Taiwan 4-Day: Sun Moon Lake, Kaohsiung, Puli

You’ll be picked up from your Taipei hotel in the morning and driven to Puli to tour the Guangxing Paper Factory before continuing to scenic Sun Moon Lake, where you’ll visit local villages, shrines and temples. The next day, travel through small and big towns on the way to Lukang, a small urban township, where you’ll take a walking tour to visit extravagant temples with your guide. Stay overnight in a quaint garden villa and then journey to Kenting National Park for a walking tour, enjoying gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean, Taiwan Strait and Luzon Strait on the way.On your fourth day, take a coach tour of Kaohsiung’s top attractions, like the former British Consulate and the Spring and Autumn Pavilions, a Taoist temple complex by Lotus Lake. You’ll then head back to Taipei via coach or the express train, depending on the size of your group.You’ll stay in comfortable accommodations and enjoy transportation to and from all site locations. Daily breakfasts are included, and for lunch and dinner, your guide will provide suggestions on great local places to eat (own expense). The time for meals is flexible and is based on your group’s sightseeing schedule.For details on each day of the tour, see the Itinerary section below.
