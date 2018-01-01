Welcome to Outer Penghu Islands

The two largest of Penghu's outer islands are Wang'an and Chimei. Both are south of the main island and have boat and air service to Makung. The third largest is Chipei, north of Paisha, which has some great beaches. Tongpan is a small island ringed with some fantastic basalt column cliffs, and next to it is the inhabited Hujing. Several of the smaller islands encircling the archipelago are reserves for migratory waterfowl. The latest addition to the tourism landscape are the four dramatic islets in the south that make up Taiwan's Ninth National Park.