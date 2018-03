Beigan (北竿; Běigān) offers spectacular coastal scenery, fine beaches and wonderfully preserved Fujian-style villages you can spend the night in.

Ferries to Beigan dock in Baisha Harbour. The island's largest settlement is Tangci Village (塘岐村; Tángqí Cūn, Tangchi). Beigan is relatively small, but with all the steep hills, rent a scooter if you want to see the whole place in a day.

