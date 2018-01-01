Welcome to Tamsui

This historic town at the mouth of the Tamsui River is a popular destination for both tourists and locals due to its seaside atmosphere and fresh air with a salty tang. As you approach on the MRT, the journey runs past mountains and thick mangrove forests, making it feel like a trip well out of town. And when you pop out of the station into the wide riverside park with bike paths, moored wooden junks, and views of an emerald volcanic peak (Guanyinshan) dominating the skyline it all looks very promising – and it delivers.