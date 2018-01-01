Welcome to Beitou
The first hot-spring business was started by a German in 1893, but it was the Japanese who really developed the area, initially building army nursing homes, and then opening Beitou Park in 1911. Today's park, about a third of its former size, is still a lovely wooded space with old stone bridges, heritage buildings and a hot-spring stream running through the centre.
Yangmingshan National Park and Hot Springs from Taipei
Tour Highlights Yangmingshan National Park Beitou Hot-Spring Bath (Nude Bath) Yangmingshan National Park is located just to the north of Taipei, it's Taipei's closest national park. It is a volcanic terrain type park, rich with butterflies and birds. With crater lakes and sulfur fumaroles, hot springs, grassy plaines and blossoming cherry trees, the Yangminshan National Park is popular with locals and tourist alike. After an hour's drive, stops will be made at the volcano site and Yangmingshan National Park. Continue the drive downhill to Beitou area to experience one of the best hot spring bath (Nude Bath) in Taiwan. Bathing in the hot-spring water has a relaxing and refreshing effect. It helps to relieve muscle pains, nervous pains, digestive problems, arteriosclerosis and other ailments.
Private Taipei Day Tour including Taipei 101, Din Tai Fung and Hot Spring Experience
Start your day at 10am with a pickup by your private guide at your Taipei hotel and whisk away in comfortable private vehicle to Taipei 101 located at the city center. Catch breathtaking view of Taipei amidst towering mountains and sweeping coastlines from the lofty observatories deck of 1,253 feet (382 meters) above sea level on 89th floor. You will also learn about the unique engineering and construction of this skyscraper that houses the world’s largest wind-damper, a massive 1.6 million pounds (800 tons) sphere located near the top of the building to prevent collapsing in the event of an earthquake. You will have ample time to enjoy the gorgeous view. Around lunch time, heading over to Din Tai Fung, a world famous steamed dumpling chain restaurant with its roots here in Taipei. Founded in 1958, Din Tai Fung has expanded across the globe from Seattle to Dubai today. Spend approximately an hour and a half at Din Tai Fung to savor mouthwatering Xiao Long Bao. Then, make your way to Beitou for a relaxing dip in hot spring at your very own private bath. Beitou, located in the far North of the city, is the most hilly district of Taipei. Its hot spring culture emerged during the Japanese colonial occupation of Taiwan. Since then, many bath houses have been established. These hot spring bath houses, also known as onsen in Japanese, are once the center of entertainment and leisure for kamikaze pilots and Japanese colonials. Here, you will find traces of Japanese Zen that influenced the culture of Taiwan. Relax yourself and enjoy zen atmosphere of the hot spring resort. At the end of this tour, you will be transferred back to your hotel where this exciting experience concludes.
Taipei Beitou Hot Springs, National Palace Museum Private Tour
Start your full-day private tour with pickup at your Taipei hotel. Relax in the comfort of your private vehicle as you’re whisked away to Taipei’s most popular hot springs at Beitou.Locals swear by the healing powers of the municipal public bath's sulfurous waters, where you can dip into scalding-hot pools, warm baths and cold plunges. Bonus: Soak up the lush, mountainous landscape of adjacent Yangmingshan National Park as you're relaxing in the water. The outdoor baths, located at the outer edge of the city, were constructed in 1913 during the Japanese Colonial era, and you can learn all about the historical site inside the Beitou Hot Spring Museum. Accompanied by your guide, explore the elegant building that fuses Japanese and Victorian architectural styles to understand the cultural influences of Japanese onsen (hot spring baths) in Taiwan.Choose from two options for lunch: eat a basic Taiwanese meal at a food court, or upgrade to dine in style at the National Palace Museum's Silk Palace restaurant. If you select the upgrade, revel in a feast of dishes inspired by the art on display in the museum (see the sample menu in Itinerary).After lunch, your guide leads you back to Taipei to explore the National Palace Museum independently. If you like, a custom audio guide for adults and children (ages 10–14) is available to learn more about the impressive collection of paintings, rare books, ceramics, bronzes, jades and curios that spans some 8,000 years of Chinese history. See the museum’s own set of rock stars: the jadeite cabbage, the banded jasper (aka “meat-shaped stone”), and the Mao caldron. Take your time to peruse the exhibits, but keep in mind that with 650,000 items under one roof it could take a visitor years to discover the entire collection!End your tour with return transport by private vehicle to your Taipei hotel.
Hot Springs Leisure Time
Due to Taiwan’s abundant volcanoes, there are several hot springs spots in Taiwan, one of which is Beitou.You don’t have to travel far to experience a refreshing dip since Beitou is only 30 minutes away from the downtown, making it easier for people to get away from the hustle and bustle of life.Enjoy private hot springs at 5 star hotel.Taste fabulous afternoon tea set.Give you and your lover or family a perfect day off.Experience sulfur spring in Beitou, which will sooth your muscles well.Sulfur spring in Yangminshan and Beitou is either yellowish-brown or turbid.Aside from soaking in hot water, you have the chance to experience various activities relating to hot springs on own near Beiotu.
Relaxing Hot Spring Tour in Beitou (3 people or less)
Depart from hotel in the morning to head towards Beitou by MRT.Arrive at Beitou to explore the hot springs as well as the area that is full of culture and history.Spend a good hour of soaking in translucent white and yellow hot springs.The temperature of the hot springs is relatively between 50 degrees celcius to 90 degrees celcius, making it ideal for swimming during autumn and winter seasons.Before stepping into a public hot springs pool, learn about the do’s and don'ts for taking a nude bath in Taiwan, similar to the onsen culture in Japan.After the modern hot springs bath, visit the old public bathhouse from Japanese colonial period that has now transformed into a museum (opening hour: 9 am ~ 5 pm, Tuesday to Sunday).Next, visit the award-winning green building of Beitou public library (opening hour: 8.30 am ~ 9 pm, Tuesday to Saturday / 9 am ~5 pm, Monday & Sunday).Learn about the Ketagalan, one of the 16 aborigines in Taiwan at the Ketagalan Culture Center (opening hour: 9 am ~ 5 pm, Tuesday to Sunday).Return to hotel in early afternoon.The price is for a group of 3 people or less.A professional licensed tour guide.Tourist insurance.The duration is about 4 hours and please arrange the start time between 8:00 am to 1:00 pm due to the opening hour of museum.
Relaxing Hot Spring Tour in Beitou (4-7 people)
