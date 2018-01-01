The pretty, coral Little Liuchiu Island (小琉球; Xiǎo Liúqiú) offers sea vistas, convoluted caves, sandy beaches, odd rock formations and temples to keep you happy for a long, long day. Best of all, it's simple to get to and to get around.

Going green has never looked better on the island: in 2013 the destructive practice of gill-net fishing was banned to protect the corals and the 200 endangered green sea-turtles inhabiting the coasts. During the turtles’ spawning season (May to July), residents and visitors alike are not allowed access to certain parts of the coast after dusk.

You can visit Liuchiu all year round, but winters are lovely: warm and dry, with temperatures averaging in the mid-20°C range.

