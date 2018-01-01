Welcome to Wuling Forest Recreation Area

Wuling Forest Recreation Area (武陵國家森林遊樂區), better known as Wuling Farm, was originally established by retired soldiers in 1963 as a fruit-growing area. The farm (elevation 1740m to 2200m) became part of Shei-pa National Park in 1992, and these days only a few show orchards remain. Many travellers come to Wuling to climb Snow Mountain, Taiwan's second-highest mountain, but Wuling also makes for a nice weekend getaway, or a cool break from the heat of summer. There is gorgeous alpine scenery all around, which can be taken in at a leisurely pace.