Welcome to Wulai
This mountainous township 25km south of Taipei is a world apart from its urban neighbour. In the jungle that covers most of the area you'll find spectacular waterfalls, river pools for swimming, hiking trails and top birdwatching venues. Wulai (烏來; Wūlái, which means 'hot spring water') is a beautiful and largely untamed slice of Taiwan.
The main village is a popular place for hot springing. The village area is a bit shabby but the tourist street is fun for snacking or sitting down to a hearty meal.
Top experiences in Wulai
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.