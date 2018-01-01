Welcome to Sanyi

Over 100 years ago, a Japanese officer discovered that camphor grew in abundance in the hills around Sanyi (三義; Sānyì), a small Miaoli County town. Since camphor makes for excellent wood products (it's aromatic, extremely heavy and can resist termites), the officer wisely established a wood business. Over time, Sanyi became the woodcarving region in Taiwan and today nearly half the population is engaged in the business in one way or another.

