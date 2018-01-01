Welcome to Pinglin

Pinglin (坪林; Pínglín), which means 'forest on level ground', is famous nationwide for its honey-flavoured bao zhong tea (包種茶; bāozhǒng chá), a type of oolong. Less than an hour from Taipei by bus (about 26km east of Xindian), or a couple of hours by bike, the region is well loved by day trippers for its emerald mountain landscape, picture-perfect tea fields, scenic mountain roads, and clear, swimmable rivers teeming with fish. The town also features a tea museum that's worth visiting if you're in the area.