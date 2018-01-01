Welcome to Mingchih Forest Recreation Area
This forest recreation area is a good base for exploration, and provides a retreat from the relentless heat of summer in the city. Lying at an altitude between 1000m and 1700m, even in July the average temperature is only 20°C.
There's not much in the reserve itself except pleasant little Lake Mingchih across the highway. It's popular with ducks, and strolling around it when you first wake up is a great way to start the day. Nearby are wild hot springs and a stand of ancient trees (different from the ones at Lalashan).