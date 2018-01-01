Welcome to Keelung
Northern Coast Half-Day Tour including Yehliu Park from Taipei
You'll be picked up from your Taipei city hotel at 8:00am and travel to the northern coast through rich farming land to the growing industrial area and harbor of Keelung.Continue along the northern coast to Yehliu Park, the highlight of this tour. Yehliu Park is known for it's spectacular rock formations, sculptured throughout the ages by wind and sea erosion leaving fascinating pillars including the famous Queen's Head. Tour Highlights: Keelung City Keelung HarbourYehliu Natural Park - Queen's Head
Keelung Shore Excursion: Taipei City Sightseeing
When your cruise arrives in port, your shore excursion begins with a 1-hour guided driving tour by minibus. Ride through Taiwan's biggest seaport, passing the verdant countryside en route to Taipei. You’ll feel the pulse of the city during your narrated private tour through town, with stops at some of the capital’s most famous landmarks. Take in the sky-high apartment buildings, buzzing motorcycles and throngs of people crowding the sidewalks as your guide points out amazing sights along major city streets. Your first stop is the National Palace Museum, where you’ll view one of the world’s largest collections of ancient Chinese objects and art. The impressive collection includes Chinese paintings, bronze, jade, ceramics and precious objects amassed by ancient emperors from various dynasties.At the completion of your 2-hour museum visit, ready your camera for the magnificent Taipei 101, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world! Admire the building, a blend of modern and traditional Chinese design, that features 106 floors and a luxurious shopping center. For lunch, head to the one of the most famous beef noodle soup restaurant in town.Afterward, hop back on the bus, passing the expansive Presidential Building on your way to Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, a regal monument named after the former president of Taiwan. With its shiny blue-tile octagonal roof and serene white marble façade, the memorial symbolizes peace, respect and warmth. If time allows, you can watch the changing the guard ceremony out front. Nearby, catch sight of the National Theater and Concert Hall, the country's leading performing arts center.Finally, spend approximately one hour touring Longshan Temple, the oldest temple in Taipei. Your guide notes architectural features such as the elaborately carved wooden doors, stone and bronze beams, dragon-like poles and unique cavorting figures on the rooftops. After your fill of photos, relax during the picturesque ride back to the Keelung port to meet your cruise ship.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Taipei port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Taipei Shore Excursion: Jiufen Gold Rush Town and Yehliu National Geopark Day Trip
After pickup by your guide from the Keelung port, begin your small-group shore excursion with a drive along Taiwan’s northeast coast to Yehliu National Geopark, located less than one hour away from Taipei along the Great Ocean Road. Famous for its rocky promontory overlooking the bay, Yehliu provides remarkable scenic views and coastal geological formations shaped over time by wind and waves.Keep your camera ready for multiple photo ops of the phenomenal natural environment as you explore the large rocks dubbed with imaginative names such as Queen’s Head; many of the boulders are named by the locals for their resemblance to everyday objects. Stop at a fishing harbor for a delicious lunch at a local restaurant, then hop back in your minivan for the ride to Jiufen. Situated in the hills overlooking a small harbor, the once prosperous town is famous for its former gold mining industry.Follow your guide down narrow cobbled streets past stone walls and tea houses. Learn how Jiufen was abandoned by the 1970s and nearly forgotten, but is now a mecca for artists and writers, inspiring films like A City of Sadness and Spirited Away. If you would like to try the local fare (own expense), Jiufen Old Street offers plentiful food stalls as well as souvenirs and teashops that stretch through the entire town. Stroll down the lengthy, narrow street brimming with traditional crafts and delicious snacks such as sweet taro balls, rice cakes and grilled squid.Get a glimpse of old houses in Jiufen’s residential area and explore an old pathway where mountains meet the Pacific Ocean before your guide takes you to the restored Shengping Theater House. Originally built for the mineworkers' after-hours entertainment, it was the first movie theater in northern Taiwan.Admire authentic details such as the ticket office, seats and stage, as well as vintage movie posters and defunct equipment. Listen to tales about Spirited Away, which won the 2002 Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and see some of the signature locations from the movie. Hear about the director, Hayao Miyazaki, who was inspired by the scenic beauty of Jiufen on a long visit to Taiwan and used the town’s scenery as a backdrop for the Japanese film. Your small-group shore excursion of Jiufen ends in the evening with drop-off at the cruise terminal.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Taipei port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Taipei Private Custom Full-Day Shore Excursion from Keelung
Once you meet your local tour guide at Keelung harbor, you can visit your choice of cultural, historic and natural landmarks within or outside the city. Your guide/driver will arrange the visit to any place where you deem worthy of your time. Explore key monuments such as the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, the National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine and Dalongdong Baoan Temple. You also can peruse galleries at the National Palace Museum, see the best view of the city from Taipei 101 observatory or on the top of Elephant Mountain Trail. If you prefer to get away from the city, your guide/driver also can arrange a scenic trip along Taiwan’s northeast coast. Explore rocky shores and enjoy sea breezes, capturing fantastic photographs while you marvel at the majestic natural landscapes. If you have no idea about your trip in Taiwan, your local tour guide will also arrange the classic itinerary for you and assure you of a wonder tour in Taiwan. In the end of the tour, your professional driver/guide will offer you the convenient drop-off at Keelung harbor and make sure that you can catch your cruise on time. Sample list of Taipei sites you can choose to visit: Taipei 101 44 village Elephant Mountain Trail Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall Yongkang street Dihua old street Dalongdong Baoan temple Taipei Confucius Temple Lin An Tai Historical House and Museum The Grand Hotel Martyrs’ Shrine National Palace Museum Yangmingshan National Park Yehliu Geopark Jiufen Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return Keelung port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded.
Taipei Private Transfer: Hotel to Keelung Port
This reliable, hassle-free transfer service takes you directly from your hotel to the cruise terminal in Keelung. When you are ready to depart Taipei, your friendly and professional driver will meet you in your hotel lobby and escort you to your private vehicle – a sedan, limousine or minivan, depending on the number of passengers in your party. With your luggage taken care of, all you need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy comfortable, private transportation to your awaiting cruise ship.Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your hotel accommodation and cruise details. Please ensure that you have ample time between pickup and cruise departure. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Passenger CapacityAir-conditioned Sedan: 1-2 passengers Air-conditioned Limousine: 1-3 passengersAir-conditioned Minivan: 3-7 passengersPrice is per person, based on 7 adults per car/vehicle.
Day Tour: Discover North Coast Of Taiwan From Taipei- Yehliu, Keelung, Seafood
North CoastRocky and unforgiving in several places, Taiwan's North Coast also boasts fine sandy beaches and stunning vistas. Inland, typically it is rugged and precipitously steep, but there are also hot springs, rushing rivers, and several waterfalls. Unfriendly to farmers and often hazardous to seafarers, this landscape is certainly dramatic - and, for that reason, very attractive to tourists. There is a hundred years of history of the lighthouse, near the beach pedestrian trail, the old plum stone trough and so on. The old plum grottoes are beaten by waves and moistened, and then the green algae are breed. The seaweed is rich in February to May, and then dried under the summer sun. Yehliu GeoparkOne of the premier destinations in northern Taiwan, Yehliu Geopark is home to a number of unique geological formations including the iconic "Queen's Head", and is located along a cape stretching out from the town of Wanli.Part of the Daliao Miaocene Formation, the cape stretches around 1,700 meters, formed as thousands of years of geological movement forced the Datun Mountains to change their shape, jutting out into the ocean.Besides the Queen's Head, other remarkable formations include Sea Candles, Fairy Shoe, Ginger Rocks, Elephant Rock, Ice Cream Rock, Kissing Rock, and Princess' Head. Keelung Miaokou Night MarketAs other night markets in Taiwan, the market in Keelung has all kinds of food. Situated near the sea, the night market is especially rich in seafood. Comparing to other night markets in Taiwan, the Keelung Miaokou Night Market is relatively small. However, the delicacies here allure tons of people every day. Due to the phonomenon, shoulder to shoulder crowds of all ages feast on all of the stands in the Keelung Miaokou Night Market. In addition to food, everything you expect to buy in the market is available at a bargain price, including stuffed dolls, nontoxic cleaning creams, shoes, socks,and so on. Helpful signs have been installed in the night market in order to assist international travelers to know which kinds of food are available. The signs are available in Chinese, Japanese and in English for the convenience of international travelers.