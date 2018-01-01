Taipei Shore Excursion: Jiufen Gold Rush Town and Yehliu National Geopark Day Trip

After pickup by your guide from the Keelung port, begin your small-group shore excursion with a drive along Taiwan’s northeast coast to Yehliu National Geopark, located less than one hour away from Taipei along the Great Ocean Road. Famous for its rocky promontory overlooking the bay, Yehliu provides remarkable scenic views and coastal geological formations shaped over time by wind and waves.Keep your camera ready for multiple photo ops of the phenomenal natural environment as you explore the large rocks dubbed with imaginative names such as Queen’s Head; many of the boulders are named by the locals for their resemblance to everyday objects. Stop at a fishing harbor for a delicious lunch at a local restaurant, then hop back in your minivan for the ride to Jiufen. Situated in the hills overlooking a small harbor, the once prosperous town is famous for its former gold mining industry.Follow your guide down narrow cobbled streets past stone walls and tea houses. Learn how Jiufen was abandoned by the 1970s and nearly forgotten, but is now a mecca for artists and writers, inspiring films like A City of Sadness and Spirited Away. If you would like to try the local fare (own expense), Jiufen Old Street offers plentiful food stalls as well as souvenirs and teashops that stretch through the entire town. Stroll down the lengthy, narrow street brimming with traditional crafts and delicious snacks such as sweet taro balls, rice cakes and grilled squid.Get a glimpse of old houses in Jiufen’s residential area and explore an old pathway where mountains meet the Pacific Ocean before your guide takes you to the restored Shengping Theater House. Originally built for the mineworkers' after-hours entertainment, it was the first movie theater in northern Taiwan.Admire authentic details such as the ticket office, seats and stage, as well as vintage movie posters and defunct equipment. Listen to tales about Spirited Away, which won the 2002 Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and see some of the signature locations from the movie. Hear about the director, Hayao Miyazaki, who was inspired by the scenic beauty of Jiufen on a long visit to Taiwan and used the town’s scenery as a backdrop for the Japanese film. Your small-group shore excursion of Jiufen ends in the evening with drop-off at the cruise terminal.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Taipei port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.