Pedal Taiwan - 4 Day Northern Adventures Road Bike Tour

We kick off heading East out of Taipei, getting a brief taste of the hustle and bustle of urban life in the thriving metropolis, before quickly turning off into quiet country roads. A short sharp climb will help us find our legs before we maze along Daonan river, heading towards our lunch stop at Shifen. Here we will take in the beautiful old railway town, as well as the gorgeous waterfall, before attempting our big climb for the day. 300m of climbing later, we are at the summit, and it’s all downhill to the port city of Keelung - famed for it’s glorious seafood dinners - and our rest point for the night. A short 15km south along the coast at the start of day 2, soon turn into a climb to the famed Japanese mining town of Juifen. Loved by tourists from all over the world, this small 19th century mountain town gained world-wide fame when it became the inspiration for the mystical setting of the film ‘Spirited Away’. Explore it’s winding old streets (as well as more than a few local delicacies!) before we climb onwards to the summit of the mountain. From the top, all that’s left to do is complete the winding descent towards the beach at Fulong, where we’ll spend the night. Day 3 offers glorious costal views, as we ride the majority of the day on a separate cycle path following the edge of the Pacific ocean. Sandiojiao lighthouse and coffee stop with a hell of a view will keep us more than entertained, before we turn inland for the final time, through small paddy fields towards Jiaoxi. After lunch we will spend some time soaking in the natural hot springs, before completing our ride with a short climb (and possibly swim!) up to the spectacular Wufengchi waterfall. Our final day on the road is our longest, with 75km to cover to get back to the bright lights of Taipei. There are also two 500m high summits to scale, so the hard work isn’t quite over yet! The final descent into the city is spectacular, winding through Asia’s largest graveyard with views of Taipei 101 in the background, and you’ll arrive in town by mid-afternoon – so if you’ve got to dash off back home then by all means do, but why not stick around for the evening and celebrate with a traditional hotpot dinner at one of Taipei’s most famous local restaurants? Our local Taiwanese guide and ride leader will keep you abreast with everything you could ever want to know about Taiwan, and a support vehicle will follow your every pedal, keeping you hydrated, well fed and in high spirits during the big climbs. Our route is very manageable for most regular cyclists, however, there are some relatively large climbs in the route so this trip should only be attempted by those who have some experience of riding similar distances.