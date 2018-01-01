Welcome to Jiaoxi
4-Day Eastern Taiwan Tour: Yilan Hualien Taitung
Day 1: Taipei / Taiwan Railway Experience / Hualien / East Coast Scenic Area / Taitung Depart from Taipei in the morning and take the TRA train to the east coast to discover the last unspoiled land of Taiwan. Upon arrival in Hualien, drive south through East Coast Scenic Area which faces the Pacific Ocean. Visit Shitiping, a marine abrasion platform with coral reefs and potholes and Amis Folk Center, which is a cultural center that introduces the customs, architecture, art and music of the Amis – an indigenous people of Taiwan. Today’s highlight will be Sanxiantai (literally meaning terrace of the three immortals), composed of offshore islands and coral reefs. The most famous landmark is the cross-sea bridge, which connects the mainland and the island.Hotel: Sheraton Taitung Hotel (5-Star) or similarDay 2: Taitung / East Rift Valley / Hualien Travel along the East Rift Valley, a long and narrow valley extending from Hualien to Taitung. The three natural river systems including the Hualien River, Xiuguluan River and Beinan River run through the valley and create different types of land forms. The first stop is Luye Gaotai. The unique geographical conditions offer an ideal location for tea cultivation and paragliding. Mr. Brown Avenue is famous for their TV commercial of Mr. Brown Coffee (a local coffee brand). The “avenue” is a single lane pathway in the middle of the green paddy fields. Matai'an Wetland Ecological Park is the biggest natural wetland in Hualien and also the traditional homeland of the Ami people.Hotel: Promisedland Resort & Lagoon (5-Star) or similar Day 3: Hualien / Taroko Gorge / Jiaoxi Visit the world-famous Taroko National Park, which was selected by Virgin Travel Insurance as one of the top 10 best global sights. Here you will experience the power of nature’s masterpiece and mankind's great engineering achievement. The national park was well-known for the soaring cliffs and plunging valleys of solid marble carved by a torrential river. Central Cross-Island Highway is a narrow and winding mountain road made by carving out rocks. Pass by CingShuei Cliff and admire the scenery of the cliffed coastline to Jiaoxi, Yilan. Tonight you will stay in a hot spring resort in Jiaoxi. Hotel: Hotel Royal Chiaohsi, Yilan (5-Star) or similarDay 4: Jiaoxi / Taipei This morning you will have a nostalgic tour at the National Center for Traditional Arts. Experience the traditional handicrafts, folklore, puppetry, and delicacies of old Taiwan. Taiwan is well-known for orchid breeding cultivation. Visit King Car Yuanshan Orchid Garden, experience the graceful elegance of the orchids. The last stop is King Car Kavalan Distillery, the first whisky distillery in Taiwan. Here you are offered a sip of different types of whisky.
Pedal Taiwan - 4 Day King of the Mountains Road Bike Tour
We kick off with an early morning departure by rail to the city of Hualien on the east coast of the country. From the station we’ll jump on the pedals straight away for our warm up ride. We’ll cover approximately 60km, taking in the beautiful Liyu Lake and the first climb of the tour – a steep but relatively short ascent to a fantastic viewpoint overlooking the city to the north and the Pacific to the east. After arriving back into the city, we’ll fuel up for the day ahead with a visit to Hualien’s famous night market for dinner before an early night ahead of the main event – climbing Taroko Gorge. We’ll set off early to ensure we get the best of the weather as we track the route of the Taiwan KOM Challenge – won last year by cycling superstar Vincenzo Nibali – up Taroko Gorge. In this time we’ll climb a total of almost 4000m, topping out on Taiwan’s highest road of Wuling Pass at 3280m. The mountain scenery will be spectacular and the winding road is made for cycling. From the summit we’ll descend to our accommodation for the night at Qingjing Farm. Day 2 will begin here as we retrace out steps and climb back up to Wuling Pass in preparation for a descent of epic proportions. Over the course of 175km in the saddle we’ll drop right back down to sea-level and the town of Jiaoxi. We’ll pass through lush forests, cycle past apple orchards and tea plantations, ride through the vast Lanyang river valley and end in the rice paddies of Jiaoxi. Our final day on the road promises to be somewhat more gentle, but we still have 75km to cover to get back to the bright lights of Taipei. There are also two 500m high summits to scale, so the hard work isn’t quite over yet! The final descent into the city is spectacular and you’ll arrive in town by mid-afternoon – so if you’ve got to dash off back home then by all means do, but why not stick around for the evening and celebrate with a traditional hotpot dinner at one of Taipei’s most famous local restaurants? A support vehicle will follow your every pedal, keeping you hydrated, well fed and in high spirits during the big climbs. But despite this, our route is seriously tough and should only be experience by experienced and most importantly, very fit cyclists that have trained sufficiently to spend a whole day in the saddle climbing uphill.
Pedal Taiwan - 4 Day Northern Adventures Road Bike Tour
We kick off heading East out of Taipei, getting a brief taste of the hustle and bustle of urban life in the thriving metropolis, before quickly turning off into quiet country roads. A short sharp climb will help us find our legs before we maze along Daonan river, heading towards our lunch stop at Shifen. Here we will take in the beautiful old railway town, as well as the gorgeous waterfall, before attempting our big climb for the day. 300m of climbing later, we are at the summit, and it’s all downhill to the port city of Keelung - famed for it’s glorious seafood dinners - and our rest point for the night. A short 15km south along the coast at the start of day 2, soon turn into a climb to the famed Japanese mining town of Juifen. Loved by tourists from all over the world, this small 19th century mountain town gained world-wide fame when it became the inspiration for the mystical setting of the film ‘Spirited Away’. Explore it’s winding old streets (as well as more than a few local delicacies!) before we climb onwards to the summit of the mountain. From the top, all that’s left to do is complete the winding descent towards the beach at Fulong, where we’ll spend the night. Day 3 offers glorious costal views, as we ride the majority of the day on a separate cycle path following the edge of the Pacific ocean. Sandiojiao lighthouse and coffee stop with a hell of a view will keep us more than entertained, before we turn inland for the final time, through small paddy fields towards Jiaoxi. After lunch we will spend some time soaking in the natural hot springs, before completing our ride with a short climb (and possibly swim!) up to the spectacular Wufengchi waterfall. Our final day on the road is our longest, with 75km to cover to get back to the bright lights of Taipei. There are also two 500m high summits to scale, so the hard work isn’t quite over yet! The final descent into the city is spectacular, winding through Asia’s largest graveyard with views of Taipei 101 in the background, and you’ll arrive in town by mid-afternoon – so if you’ve got to dash off back home then by all means do, but why not stick around for the evening and celebrate with a traditional hotpot dinner at one of Taipei’s most famous local restaurants? Our local Taiwanese guide and ride leader will keep you abreast with everything you could ever want to know about Taiwan, and a support vehicle will follow your every pedal, keeping you hydrated, well fed and in high spirits during the big climbs. Our route is very manageable for most regular cyclists, however, there are some relatively large climbs in the route so this trip should only be attempted by those who have some experience of riding similar distances.
Hot Springs Feature 5 Days Tour(Multi-Days Trip)
Day 1: Fly to Taipei101 shopping districtSpectacular Taipei Night View at Taipei 101 Dinner on own-experience Taipei Night Market Day 2: Taipei to YilanBeitou Thermal VallyLanyang Museum(Closed on Wednesday)SPA and hot spring at Jiaoxi (Important Note:remember to bring your swimsuit and swiimming cap.)Yilan back to Taipei Day 3: Yangmingshan National Park-QingtiangangBeitou Thermal VallyBeitou Hot Spring MuseumTaipei Public Library Beitou BranchSooth your muscle and enjoy hot spring at hot spring hotel Day 4:Great Roots ForestrySooth your muscle and enjoy hot spring at Great Roots Forestry Spa Resort Day 5:Kuo Yuan Ye Cake and Pastry:A history over 100 years old. Here you can buy all kinds of traditional Taiwanese cakes and pastries.Ever Rich Duty Free Shop:Come and buy souvenirs for your friends and families.Fly back to your sweet home.