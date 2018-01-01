Welcome to Makung
Makung (馬公; Mǎgōng; Makong) is a seaside town with a history stretching back to the 14th century. The downtown is fairly modern but you won't have to look far to find remnants of bygone dynasties. The Japanese have also left their mark in Makung with a number of Japanese-style administrative buildings around town. It's worth spending a day exploring Makung before heading out to see other parts of the archipelago.
Summer is prime time in Makung, with streets full of tourists and hotel prices rising like the temperature. In winter, when the howling of the wind sometimes becomes deafening, the town is markedly more subdued. Autumn and spring, however, can be lovely, with the weather warm enough to swim.
