Welcome to Matai'an

On the west side of Hwy 9, close to the Hualien Sugar Factory turn-off, is the wetland area known as Matai'an (馬太鞍; Mǎtài'ān). An ideal place for farming and fishing, Matai'an has supported generations of Ami. Efforts to protect the wetlands have seen the area turned into an ecological classroom with many farms offering workshops to urban-dwellers interested in learning about and promoting sustainable farming.