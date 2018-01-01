Private Hualien East Coast Full-Day Tour

Start of the day with a relaxing drive along the coast to Baqi Gazebo, where you will be presented with views of the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountain ranges within one frame. Then, take a short hike up Dashibi Hill; a short trail situated right next to the coast. Following that, enjoy unique sights of paddy fields right next to the coast at Xinshe and volcanic wave-cut platforms at Shitiping. In the afternoon, after lunch, check out a secret spot which was used to film the movie ‘Silence.’ Then, explore the plains of the East Rift Valley. Enjoy unique ice cream flavors at the Guangfu sugar mill, then take a stroll in ‘Morisaka’; once a Japanese logging village in the 1920s. End of the day with a relaxing stroll along Liyu lake.Itinerary: 09:00 Pick up [Pick up from your hotel/b&b/train station in Hualien City.] 09:30 Baqi Gazebo 10:00 Daishibi Hill 11:00 Xinshe Coastal Rice Terraces 11:30 Shitiping Scenic Area 12:00 Lunch 13:00 “Secret Spot” [The movie "沈默 - Silence" mostly taken scenes here!] 14:00 Guangfu Sugar Factory 15:00 "Morisaka" Tree Logging Area [ Former largest logging operation in east Taiwan.] 16:00 Liyu Lake 17:30 Drop off [Drop off at your hotel/b&b in Hualien City.]