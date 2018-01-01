Welcome to Chihpen

Chihpen (知本; Zhīběn) lies about 15km southwest of Taitung in a canyon at the foot of the Dawu Mountains. It's a popular hot-spring area, with rows of five-star hotels, garish KTVs and traffic clogging the road into the canyon on weekends. At the far end of the canyon is a lush jungle park with a beautiful banyan forest.