Welcome to Tikehau

Tikehau is a joy. Its unparalleled beauty, endless coral beaches and low-key yet reasonably developed tourist infrastructure make it a real charmer. Time has eroded the ring of coral into sweeping, twisting motu of white and pink sands that engulf little bays, craggy nooks and the vivid turquoise lagoon. Idyllic picnic spots abound and the atoll’s secluded shores are some of the best in the Tuamotus for lounging, loafing and lollygagging. And unlike on Rangiroa, you don’t have to travel far to find that perfect strip of strand. Below the turquoise waters, a vast living world beckons divers of all levels.