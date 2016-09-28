Welcome to Mataiva

Like stepping into a time machine, this tiny, picturesque atoll is the sort of hideaway that you search for your whole life to discover. Despite the limited tourist infrastructure, it provides a delightful holiday escape and is becoming one of the more popular spots in the archipelago. There are superb coral beaches, numerous snorkelling spots, two well-priced pensions, lots of fish and one of the few noteworthy archaeological sites in the Tuamotus.

Read More