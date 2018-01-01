Welcome to Mora
Mora is spliced with Sweden’s historic soul. Legend has it that in 1520 Gustav Vasa arrived here in a last-ditch attempt to start a rebellion against the Danish regime. The people of Mora weren’t interested and Gustav was forced to put on his skis and flee for the border. After he left, the town reconsidered and two yeomen, Engelbrekt and Lars, volunteered to follow Gustav’s tracks, finally overtaking him in Sälen and changing Swedish history.
Today the world’s biggest cross-country ski race commemorates that epic chase and its finish-line is in Mora. Participants number more than one and a half times the town's year-round population. Summer sees holidaymakers from Stockholm and beyond come for sunny antics on Lake Siljan, while year-round, lovers of Swedish folk art and lore visit the nearby village of Nusnäs for the chance to observe local artisans carving and painting the nation's beloved Dalahästar (Dala horses).
