Welcome to Mora

Mora is spliced with Sweden’s historic soul. Legend has it that in 1520 Gustav Vasa arrived here in a last-ditch attempt to start a rebellion against the Danish regime. The people of Mora weren’t interested and Gustav was forced to put on his skis and flee for the border. After he left, the town reconsidered and two yeomen, Engelbrekt and Lars, volunteered to follow Gustav’s tracks, finally overtaking him in Sälen and changing Swedish history.

