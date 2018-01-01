Welcome to Glasriket

With its hypnotic glass-blowing workshops, the so-called ‘Kingdom of Crystal’ is an attempt to revive the fading Swedish art of glass-blowing, which began in Kosta in 1742. With the closure of major factories in Boda (2008) and Orrefors (2013), the 'Glasriket' banner seeks to unify the remaining glass-blowing and crystal workshops that are spread out over a broad area around the villages of Kosta, Boda, Orrefors and Nybro. It's a niche market and a difficult task.

Read More