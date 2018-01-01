Welcome to Jokkmokk

The capital of Sami culture, and the biggest handicraft centre in Lappland, Jokkmokk (meaning 'river bend' in Sami) not only has the definitive Sami museum but is also the site of a huge annual winter market gathering. Just north of the Arctic Circle, it’s a tranquil place and the only town in Sweden that has a further-education college that teaches reindeer husbandry, craft making and ecology using the Sami language. Jokkmokk is a jumping-off point for visiting the four national parks that are part of the Laponia World Heritage Area and makes a great base for all manner of outdoor adventures year-round.