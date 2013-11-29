Welcome to Åre

Beautifully situated in a mountain valley by the shores of Åresjön lake, Åre is Sweden’s most popular skiing resort and visitors invade the village during the December-to-May skiing season. Things don't drop off much for summer though, as this small village is taking on the mantle of the adventure capital of Sweden. In July, Åre hosts the Åre Bike Festival and the hard-core Åre Extreme Challenge that has its competitors running, paddling and cycling for glory. Besides traditional sports, winter and summer bring a bewildering array of mountain-related activities that you can try your hand at, such as dog-sledding, snowmobile safaris, paragliding, white-water rafting and hill-carting. There's even a chocolate factory to help with après-adventure recovery.