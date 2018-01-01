It's hard to imagine Norrköping (norr-sher-ping) as it would've been 20 years ago – a grotty has-been past its use-by date.

Norrköping’s industrial identity began in the 17th century but took off in the late 19th century when textile mills and factories sprang up alongside the swift-flowing Motala ström. Seventy per cent of Sweden’s textiles were once made here, the last mill shutting shop in the 1970s.

Forward planning and Swedish design smarts stepped in at the right time to cleverly redevelop the city's defunct historical mills and canals into a hip posse of cultural hang-outs and Manhattan-style lofts against a backdrop of fringing waterfalls and locks. As Stockholm grapples with a high cost of living and little room for growth, nearby cities like Norrköping are on the radar.

While parts of town have already reverted to their working-class roots, the proliferation of construction sites indicates Norrköping's transformation is far from over.

