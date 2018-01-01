Welcome to Lobamba

Welcome to Swaziland's spiritual, cultural and political heart. Within the Ezulwini Valley lies Lobamba, an area that has played host to Swaziland's monarchy for over two centuries. It's home to some of the most notable buildings in the country. Despite its importance, Lobamba feels surprisingly quiet – except during the spectacular Incwala and Umhlanga ceremonies, when the nation gathers on the surrounding plains for several days of intense revelry.