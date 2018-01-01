St Vincent is SVG's largest island and the hub through which most travelers will pass on their visit to the country. Though not uninspiring, the allure of the Grenadines pulls most visitors away from here quickly.

The island is somewhat undeveloped compared to its neighbors – there are no functioning traffic lights on the whole island. The beaches are on the average side and the frenetic pace of Kingstown and its unpolished edges inspires many to take the first boat down to the calm of Bequia.

But if you give it a chance, the island is a fascinating place to explore. The verdant, rainforested interior has good hiking options and there are waterfalls, spectacular old forts and lush gardens without any crowds at all.

