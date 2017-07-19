Welcome to Mustique
What can you say about Mustique other than ‘Wow!’? First, take an island that offers stunning beaches and everything else you expect to find in paradise, then add to the mix accommodations that defy description or affordability. With prices that exclude all but the superrich, film stars and burnt-out musicians, this island is the exclusive playground of the uberaffluent.
The documentary The Man Who Bought Mustique (2000) tells the unlikely story of Lord Glenconner, the man who turned the island into a playground for the rich. Most visitors not staying in a fabulous retreat come on widely marketed day trips from Bequia. They join the local swells for drinks and more at Basil's, one of the Caribbean's great waterfront bars.