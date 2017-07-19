Blessed with breathtaking beauty yet very little development, the compact palm-covered island of Mayreau is the authentic Grenadines dream. With only a handful of vehicles, no airport and just a smattering of residents, it often feels like the fabled dessert isle.

Read More

Mayreau is a fantastic destination for independent travelers wanting to enjoy some of the Grenadines' best beaches and get a good dose of culture at the same time. There are no resorts and while yachts and bigger ships do dock here, once the sun goes down you'll have the place to yourself.

The island is so small you can't help get to know the friendly locals who are famed throughout the Grenadines for their hard-partying ways. With around a dozen bars for its 400-odd residents it's fairly clear it's not just a myth. It's said that tiny Mayreau's weekly beer order is more than twice that of Union Island, its far bigger neighbor.

Read Less