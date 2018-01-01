2-Day Galle Tour from Colombo by Train

Day 01: Colombo - Galle (approx. 3.5 hrs) [D]Upon arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, your guide will pick you up. Hotel pickup in Colombo is also available. After pickup you will be transferred to the Colombo Fort Railway Station and take a train to Galle. Heading south from Colombo to the southern Capital of Galle is another scenic journey. The train follows the coastal line darting in and out of the thick pine jungle that is ubiquitous on the west coast of the island. The slow crawl out of Colombo is the perfect way to witness the locals' daily life in Sri Lankan.Galle, the epic Southern capital, is the intersection where classic Dutch architecture meets a tropical setting creating a vivid atmosphere in beauty. Its original ramparts and bastions preserved up to date showcase evidences of a heritage preserved for more than 3 centuries. However, its hallmark stands a reality where the Dutch fort remains a working community with its usual buzz of administrative offices, court complex, commercial buildings, churches and Southern folks frequenting its streets bracing the air of the Elysium of architecture. Visit the Ramparts, Renovated Galle Dutch Hospital, Fort Museum and Dutch Church. Enjoy a tour around the fort with your guide by tuk tuk. Dinner and overnight stay at Lady Hill Hotel, Galle.Day 02: Galle - Ambalangoda - Kosgoda - Colombo (approx. 2 hrs) [B]Leave Galle and visit a traditional mask factory in Ambalangoda and the Turtle Hatchery in Kosgoda en-route. The masks that are carved into perfection on solid wood and painted cobra hoods are common sites for a wanderer across the seaside suburb of Ambalangoda. Conversely, this is a masker's bliss. Walk into the gallery of folk dances and mask making - the Mask Museum - or simply take a look at a hut busy cutting, molding and painting masks. You might be able to tune into the mysteries that surround Ambalangodas' heritage of mask making, that acts as the backdrop of folk dances and rituals staged across the pearl of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka.Continue to Kosgoda to visit the Turtle Hatchery. Both locals and international volunteers battling it out for ''Sea Turtles' Sake'' is a common sight at Kosgoda. This vibrant tourist destination sitting calm along the Southern coast of Sri Lanka, apart from its traditional industries of fisheries and cinnamon cultivation, was later recognized by the Wildlife Protection Society. A Sea Turtle Conservation Project operates on a formidable scale today. After the hatchery, you will return to Colombo and be dropped off at the airport or your hotel in Colombo.