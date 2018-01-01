2 Day Private Tour - Rainforest Explorer from Bentota

Day 01 - Bentota > SinharajaStart your journey at 0700 hrs from Bentota. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel you will be escorted to your air conditioned vehicle and proceed to Sinharaja to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Rain Forest of Sri Lanka. (Travel Time – 2 to 2 ½ hrs.) After arriving at Sinharaja, check in at your hotel and rest for a while before proceeding on a guided half-day tour through this majestic forest. Go on a jungle safari to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sinharaja Forest Reserve. Experience the virgin forest with its dense evergreen type vegetation. Feel the adventure as you listen to the screeches of monkeys and see the glimpses of colorful forest birds. Feel the spine-thrilling chill as you watch a green pit viper wind itself amongst the foliage. A wonderful opportunity for those who wish to see Mother Nature at her wildest. On completion return back to the hotel and relax. Day 02 - Sinharaja > BentotaAfter breakfast at the hotel go on one more safari through Sinharaja Rainforest. Your guide will ensure that your experience be somewhat different from your experience on the previous day, giving you more insight on the unique bio-diversity of this wonderful place. After the trek return back to the hotel, relax, check out and proceed to your hotel in Bentota. (Travel Time – 2 to 2 ½ hrs.)