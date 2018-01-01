Welcome to Monaragala
If you’re coming from the touristy Hill Country, then Monaragala will probably be your first stop in the East. A bustling place with a huge Sunday market, it’s a good introduction to the region. The town nestles beneath Peacock Rock, a round-topped forest-covered mountain.
Few travellers break their journey in Monaragala these days, but the town's unhurried ambience and leafy avenues have a certain appeal.
Top experiences in Monaragala
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.