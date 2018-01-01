Sun-blasted Mannar Island is a dry near-peninsula with lots of white sand and palm trees, gulls and terns, wild donkeys and fishing boats. Culturally, it's an intriguing place: it's dotted with ancient baobab trees (native to Africa and said to have been planted by Arab merchants many centuries ago) and crumbling colonial edifices built by the Portuguese, Dutch and Brits.

Once a prosperous pearling centre, today Mannar is one of the poorest corners of Sri Lanka. The island was once a major exit and entry point to India, just 30km away, but those services are now a distant memory. Thousands of Muslims were driven out by the LTTE in 1990.

Way out here, the island still feels like a world apart, with dusty streets, a slightly forlorn appearance and more than its share of trash and mosquitoes. That said, the people are welcoming and there's a hint of adventure.

