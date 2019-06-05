Founded by two Americans in 2013, Edge Brewing has racked up some impressive awards for its craft beers (among other accolades, RateBeer.com named it the top new brewer in the world the year after it opened). Two-hour brewery tours (Catalan, Spanish or English) take you behind the scenes and offer the chance to taste classic brews and seasonal varieties, like the Hoptimista, an award-winning 6.6% American IPA, and the passionfruit sour ale Apassionada.

Check the website for upcoming tours and other events.