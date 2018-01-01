Top experiences in Muju
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Muju activities
Vivaldi Park Snowyland and Nami Island One Day Tour
Meet your coordinator in early morning at your preferred downtown Seoul subway station, where you will be collected for the journey to Snowyland and Nami Island. After about 2 hours, you will arrive at Snowyland. ISnowyland is an exciting playground and winter village in a vast ski world, Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon, Gangwondo. Visitors can enjoy winter playing - various sleds including traditional sled and experience snow. It will be the perfect place to explore winter with your family and friends! After about 3~4hours we will leave for Nami Island.Nami is a half moon-shaped island, and is famous for its beautiful tree-lined roads. The island is not only known as the filming spot for the drama 'Winter Sonata', but also a cultural center for creative ideas of local artists and employees. The island also holds the grave of General Nami, who led a great victory against the rebels in the 13th year of the 7th king of the Joseon Dynasty, King Sejo. Nami Island plays host to a variety of cultural events, concerts, and exhibitions throughout the year. It is a popular get-away for couples, friends and family from the bustling city. The island can be reached by ferry or zip wire. You can also enjoy lunch at the restaurants inside of the island.The tour will end with return to Seoul and your preferred downtown subway station of Meyongdong, or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park.
2 Festivals Gwangyang Maehwa (Plum Blossom) & Gurye Sansuyu in 1 day from Seoul
Meet your coordinator at your preferred location in downtown Seoul (Myeongdong or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway stations) in early morning. We will arrive at Gwangyang after about 4 and half hours later. Following the Seomjingang River flowing down the outskirts of Jirisan Mountain is a village filled with plum trees. This village, Seomjin Village, is also known as the Maehwa (plum) Village for its abundant number of plum trees. Instead of crops and grains, plum trees are cultivated on farmlands, boasting white snow-like blossoms in March and bearing plentiful ripen plums in June. The annual Plum Blossom Festival takes place in the village every March when the plum blossoms are in full bloom. The next destination is Gurye and is 50 mins away from Gwangyang. Gurye Sansuyu village has been a popular places for visitors every March for Sansuyu flower festival. The festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place in the Jirisan Mountain hot springs area. Sansuyu(cornus fruit) means eternal love in the language of flower. It was a custome in this vilage that young couples used to propose and promise their love as giving the flower and fruits of Sansuyu. Enjoy yellow flowers with spring romance. The tour will end with return to downtown Seoul. You can get off at your preferred location in downtown Seoul: Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway station or Meyongdong subway station.
Day trip to Gangneung Cherry Blossom with Mt Seorak from Seoul
Meet your coordinator at your preferred location in downtown Seoul (Myeongdong or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway stations) in early morning. We will arrive at Gyeongpo lake in Gangneung after about 3 and half hours later. Gyeongpoho Lake has been one of the best tourist attraction among the eight famous spots in Eastern Korea. The annual Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the center of Gyeongpodho lake and every year, millions of visitors enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms with the sea breeze from Gyeongpo beach near the lake. Enjoy cherry blossom rains and bike along with the Gyeongpo lake. The next destination is Mt. Seorak and is 30~40 mins away from Gyeongpo lake. Seorak Mountain was named Seorak (‘Seol’ meaning ‘snow’ and ‘Ak’ meaning ‘big mountain’) because the snow would not melt for a long time keeping the rocks in a permanent state of white. In November 1965, the Seorak Mountain district was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Afterwards in December 1973, it was designated as a park preservation area, and in August 1982, as a Biosphere Preservation District by UNESCO. The park is spread across 4 cities and counties: Sokcho, Inje, Goseong and Yangyang. The highest peak is Daecheongbong; to the east is OeSeorak and to the west is NaeSeorak, which is divided again into North NaeSeorak and South NaeSeorak. OeSeorak has many unique rock formations and waterfalls, including Cheonbuldong Valley, Ulsanbawi Rock, Gwongeumseong Fortress, Geumganggul Cave, Gwimyeonam Hermitage, Biryong Falls, Oryeon Falls, Togwangseong Falls and more. There are many hiking courses throughout the park with the most popular being the Biseondae-Madeungnyeong Course and Biseondae-Cheonbuldong-Daecheongbong Peak Course. The tour will end with return to downtown Seoul. You can get off at your preferred location in downtown Seoul: Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway station or Meyongdong subway station.
Petite France Discount Ticket
Petite France is located in Gapyeong, near Nami Island and Gangchon Rail Bike Park. Petite France is a small French village consisting of museum, workshops, restaurant, cafe and a guesthouse where everyone can experience French culture. There is a museum in remembrance to the author of the celebrated French novel, 'Le Petite Prince'. Immerse yourself in the 'flowers, stars, and the Little Prince' experience! Petite France was also featured on many dramas and variety shows, such as Beethoven Virus, Secret Garden, Running Man and most recently, You who came from the Stars. You cannot say that you have been to Gapyeong unless you have visited Petite France!