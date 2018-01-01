Day trip to Gangneung Cherry Blossom with Mt Seorak from Seoul

Meet your coordinator at your preferred location in downtown Seoul (Myeongdong or Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway stations) in early morning. We will arrive at Gyeongpo lake in Gangneung after about 3 and half hours later. Gyeongpoho Lake has been one of the best tourist attraction among the eight famous spots in Eastern Korea. The annual Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the center of Gyeongpodho lake and every year, millions of visitors enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms with the sea breeze from Gyeongpo beach near the lake. Enjoy cherry blossom rains and bike along with the Gyeongpo lake. The next destination is Mt. Seorak and is 30~40 mins away from Gyeongpo lake. Seorak Mountain was named Seorak (‘Seol’ meaning ‘snow’ and ‘Ak’ meaning ‘big mountain’) because the snow would not melt for a long time keeping the rocks in a permanent state of white. In November 1965, the Seorak Mountain district was designated as a Natural Monument preservation area. Afterwards in December 1973, it was designated as a park preservation area, and in August 1982, as a Biosphere Preservation District by UNESCO. The park is spread across 4 cities and counties: Sokcho, Inje, Goseong and Yangyang. The highest peak is Daecheongbong; to the east is OeSeorak and to the west is NaeSeorak, which is divided again into North NaeSeorak and South NaeSeorak. OeSeorak has many unique rock formations and waterfalls, including Cheonbuldong Valley, Ulsanbawi Rock, Gwongeumseong Fortress, Geumganggul Cave, Gwimyeonam Hermitage, Biryong Falls, Oryeon Falls, Togwangseong Falls and more. There are many hiking courses throughout the park with the most popular being the Biseondae-Madeungnyeong Course and Biseondae-Cheonbuldong-Daecheongbong Peak Course. The tour will end with return to downtown Seoul. You can get off at your preferred location in downtown Seoul: Dongdaemun History and Culture Park subway station or Meyongdong subway station.