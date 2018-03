Welcome to Oksan

Established in 1572 in honour of Yi Eon-jeok (1491–1553), Oksan Seowon was one of the most important seowon, or Confucian academies. It was enlarged in 1772 and was one of the few to escape destruction in the 1860s. However, an early-20th-century fire destroyed some of the buildings; today only 14 structures remain.