Special Night Cherry Blossom Day Tour

During this one day tour, we will bring you to some special and amazing cherry blossom hot places. First, will go to Seoul Grand Park Zoo which the package includes Elephant-shaped train ticket (one way), Zoo Sky Lift ticket (one way), you can have a great view of the park by taking the train and lift. After the great time with animals, will got to Uiwang Railbike which is the nation's first rail bike that circles around a lake. Finally, the highlight of the tour would be the Let's Run Park (Seoul). Amazing night cherry blossom view will definitely amaze you. Detailed Schedules: 11:20am Depart from Hongik Univ. Station Exit 4 12:00pm Depart from Myeongdong Station Exit 2 12:10pm Depart from Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station Exit 10 1:10pm Arrive at Seoul Grand Park 3:40pm Leave for Uiwang Railbike 4:10pm Arrive at Uiwang Railbike 5:20pm Leave for Let's Run Park (Seoul) 6:00pm Arrive at Let's Run Park (Seoul) 8:00pm Leave for Seoul 8:40pm Arrive at Dongdaemun History & Culture Park Station 8:50pm Arrive at Myeongdong Station 9:20pm Arrive at Hongik Univ. Station