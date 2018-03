Welcome to Sapsido

If you like undeveloped beaches and the salty smell of fish, skip out to Sapisdo, 13km from Daecheon. There isn’t much to do here except hit the beach or wander between the two villages, Sulttung and Bamseom. You’ll see locals mending fishing nets, collecting shellfish at low tide or working in the rice paddies. The pace speeds up in summer, with three beaches and more than 50 minbak (private homes with rooms for rent) drawing visitors from the mainland.