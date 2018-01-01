Welcome to Buyeo

Buyeo (www.buyeo.go.kr) is home to several Baekje-era sites and relics. King Seong, a statue of whom presides over the roundabout in the town centre, moved the capital here in AD 538, when it was known as Sabi. It lasted till AD 660, when the combined Shilla-Tang army destroyed it. Though Buyeo was considered a better site for the capital, today it is more of a backwater than Gongju; it's a compact, walkable town, with no buildings taller than five storeys.