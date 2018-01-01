Spread across two serene valleys, this park offers fine hiking through picturesque forests, with pretty waterfalls, ancient Buddhist structures and, if you climb high enough, views all the way to Chungju-ho. Worak-san (Moon Crags Mountain) is also home to the endangered long-tailed goral.

A road runs through the park; the bus that plies it stops at the villages of Mireuk-ri in the south, Deokju in the middle and Songgye-ri in the north. Around 1km from Mireuk-ri lie the remains of Mireuksaji, a small Buddhist temple which was built in the late Shilla or early Goryeo period. Although a new temple has been constructed beside it, the stark, weather-beaten ruins – an enigmatic Buddha statue, stone lantern and five-storey pagoda – can be quite atmospheric.

The most popular of the hiking routes starts from Deokju. A gentle path leads past Deokjusan-seong, a late Shilla-era fortress that has been partly restored, up to Deokju-sa temple. The trail continues for 1.5km to Ma-aebul, a rock face with a Buddha image carved out of it, then it’s pretty tough going for 3.4km more to the summit of Yeong-bong (1097m). Allow about 3½ hours to get from Deokju-sa to Yeong-bong. You can also approach Yeong-bong from Songgye-ri (three hours, 4.3km).

There are shops, restaurants, and pensions and minbak at all three villages, Songgye-ri being the most developed. There’s camping (₩2000 per night) at Deokju and Datdonjae, but no mountain shelters.

