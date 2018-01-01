Welcome to Woraksan National Park
A road runs through the park; the bus that plies it stops at the villages of Mireuk-ri in the south, Deokju in the middle and Songgye-ri in the north. Around 1km from Mireuk-ri lie the remains of Mireuksaji, a small Buddhist temple which was built in the late Shilla or early Goryeo period. Although a new temple has been constructed beside it, the stark, weather-beaten ruins – an enigmatic Buddha statue, stone lantern and five-storey pagoda – can be quite atmospheric.
The most popular of the hiking routes starts from Deokju. A gentle path leads past Deokjusan-seong, a late Shilla-era fortress that has been partly restored, up to Deokju-sa temple. The trail continues for 1.5km to Ma-aebul, a rock face with a Buddha image carved out of it, then it’s pretty tough going for 3.4km more to the summit of Yeong-bong (1097m). Allow about 3½ hours to get from Deokju-sa to Yeong-bong. You can also approach Yeong-bong from Songgye-ri (three hours, 4.3km).
There are shops, restaurants, and pensions and minbak at all three villages, Songgye-ri being the most developed. There’s camping (₩2000 per night) at Deokju and Datdonjae, but no mountain shelters.