This tiny town, known for its hot springs, has jjimjilbang, restaurants and motels clustered snugly across several streets. The town looks as if it’s seen better days, but makes a handy base for exploring Woraksan National Park.
The modest Eagle Valley Ski Resort, about 2km from town, has seven slopes and offers night skiing.
There's a tourist information centre near the town entrance.
