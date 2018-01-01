This tiny town, known for its hot springs, has jjimjilbang, restaurants and motels clustered snugly across several streets. The town looks as if it’s seen better days, but makes a handy base for exploring Woraksan National Park.

The modest Eagle Valley Ski Resort, about 2km from town, has seven slopes and offers night skiing.

There's a tourist information centre near the town entrance.

