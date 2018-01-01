Welcome to Suanbo

This tiny town, known for its hot springs, has jjimjilbang, restaurants and motels clustered snugly across several streets. The town looks as if it’s seen better days, but makes a handy base for exploring Woraksan National Park.

The modest Eagle Valley Ski Resort, about 2km from town, has seven slopes and offers night skiing.

There's a tourist information centre near the town entrance.

